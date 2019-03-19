The Bulgarian Government will Allocate Easter Bonuses to Pensioners

We have the ambition to provide 50-53 million leva for Easter supplements for pensioners, Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev told journalists at the Council of Ministers. He said this would probably be taken as a decision this week, reports Darik.

Donchev participated in a meeting with the social minister, the manager of the NSSI, representatives of trade unions on the topic of change in the pension formula and its impact on the amount of the pensions.

