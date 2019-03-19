Survey: Almost 1.4 million People in the EU Will Become Cancer Victims in 2019

After 2014, there is a reduction in deaths caused by cancer, writes NOVA TV.



Cancer will take the lives of about 1.41 million people in the European Union in 2019. This is estimated by scientists from Italy and Switzerland, according to the French press and the BTA. This year's European Breast Cancer Mortality Rate will decrease by 9% compared to 2014, says the article in the annual issue of the Yearbook on Oncology.

In the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, breast cancer mortality is decreasing compared to 2014, while a projected increase of 2% compared to 2014 is estimated in Poland. Overall, after 2014, there is a decrease in deaths caused by as a percentage of the population in the EU.

Men's cancer mortality from 2014 to 2019 decreased by 6% and women by 3.6%.



The estimated number of lung cancer deaths in female smokers exceeds that of breast cancer in 2019. Lung cancer remains the most lethal type of cancer, and in 2019 it is estimated that from this disease 279,000 people will die.

"More needs to be done and spending more money on preventing the most common types of cancer, especially by reducing the number of people who smoke and those who are overweight," said Professor Fabris Andre, the editor of the journal.