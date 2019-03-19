The Bulgarian President Scheduled the European Elections for May 26th

By decree, President Rumen Radev scheduled for May 26, 2019, the election of members of the European Parliament from the Republic of Bulgaria. This was announced by the press-secretariat of the head of state. This is the third of the weekends for the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and the Slavonic Alphabet. Elections throughout the European Union will be held from 23 to 26 May.



Bulgaria has to elect 17 MEPs. The election campaign in Bulgaria begins a month before the election, and the candidate lists must be registered with the CTC 40 days before the vote.

The 9th European elections will take place 40 years after the first vote in 1979, when they were held in the then nine EU member states.

The European Parliament is the only directly elected body of the European Union, and therefore its members are all European citizens, not just voters in their country. In it the MEPs are organized into a party, not a national principle.



Unlike national parliaments, the European Union does not have a legislative initiative, but considers the legal proposals submitted by the European Commission.

Parliament will be less numerous

From 851 now, its holders will become 705. They will be broadcast from fewer states - 27 if the UK leaves the EU. The seats of the British MEPs were partly split between the other member states, partly frozen for future enlargements.

If Britain is still a member of the EU on May 23, elections will also be held there, and parliament will return to a composition of 851 members until it leaves the Union.

The formula used to recalculate seats did not change the number of Bulgarian MEPs. They remain 17.

Most, as in the past, will be MEPs from Germany - 96, and at least MEPs will come from Malta, Cyprus and Luxembourg - at six.

The newly elected MEPs will start work on July 2, when the first plenary session of their five-year term will be opened in Strasbourg.

The European elections will begin in the Netherlands on 23 May and will end in the 26th in Italy, which will close its sections at midnight Bulgarian time.

Each country will organize the vote by its own rules and will nominate the elected MEPs.

Nonetheless, the European Parliament will hold a debate with political family candidates as President of the next European Commission on 15 April to be broadcast by Eurovision in all Member States.