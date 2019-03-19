The Bulgarian National Museum of History Displays Rare Exhibits to Celebrate 140 Years of the Constituent Assembly

The National Museum of History (NMH) marks the 140th anniversary of the adoption of the Turnovo Constitution (1879), showing a number of objects for its permanent exposure, which were for the first time or rarely displayed. This was reported by the press center of the museum.

NMH will show the anniversary silver medal with the image of Antim First, cut in connection with the 120th anniversary of the National Assembly.

For the first time, the luxurious edition of "Almanac of the Bulgarian Constitution" will be presented to the public. The book was published in 1911 and contains nearly 1,000 pages. It includes 1200 portraits of officials and statesmen and all official documents about the history of the Turnovo Constitution, its creation and changes.

Visitors to the museum will also be able to see original photos of some of the MPs at the Constituent Assembly in Turnovo in 1879 - Petko Karavelov, Dimitar Grekov and Dragan Tsankov, whose personal belongings are in the permanent exhibition.

The fine silver cup and a box with a monogram "C" by Dragan Cankov, as well as the station of letters of Petko Karavelov, leaders of the liberals in the Constituent Assembly, make an impression.

Also curious are the diaries of the Constituent Assembly of 1890, printed in Sofia by Yanko Kovachev, which have long been a bibliographic rarity. This edition serves Simeon Radev for the writing of his epochal work "Builders of Modern Bulgaria".

One of the impressive exhibits is the Turnovo Constitution, the original of which is kept in the Central State Archives. It is bound with red leather, which is inscribed - "Constitution of the Bulgarian Principality".