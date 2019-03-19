Most Wanted Workers by Sectors and Professions in February in Bulgaria

The number of registered unemployed in the Labor Offices continued to decline and in February and fell to 205,013, down from January with 2.1%. As of February 2018, the number of unemployed is nearly 25,600 less, the Employment Agency reported.

The level of February registered unemployment also declined - it is 6.2%, with an annual decrease of 0.8 percentage points. The comparison with the previous month shows a decrease of 0.2 percentage points. Newcomers in February were 23,466, of which 1,695 were inactive, were neither employed nor students, nor were they looking for a job. Since the beginning of the year, the employees of the Labor Offices have activated nearly 3,000 people by organizing information events, meetings with graduates in career centers, as well as through the work of youth, Roma, labor mediators, etc.

In addition to the unemployed, the work of the Labor Offices continues to be targeted also to employed, learners and pensioners, among whom employers are also looking for their staff. A further 917 people from these groups were registered during the month as jobseekers. In February, a total of 19,478 unemployed went to work, with 82.4% of them in the real economy. Another 192 people from the group of pensioners, students and employees have found their new job. As a result of the implementation of active measures to promote employment among the unemployed, 3,435 persons were employed in subsidized jobs. Job vacancies in the primary labor market in February were 14,875, with 84.7% of them in the private sector. The largest share of vacancies was reported in manufacturing (25.8%), hotels and restaurants (16.8%), trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (11.9%), administrative and auxiliary activities (6.9% ) and others.

The most sought-after groups of professions during the month are: personnel employed in the personal services (bartenders, waiters, chefs, cameramen, etc.); vendors; operators of stationary machinery and equipment; workers in mining and manufacturing, construction and transport; drivers and mobile equipment; skilled workers in the food, apparel, woodworking and related industries; waste collectors and related workers; installers; assistant administrative staff for customer service; agricultural, forestry and fishery workers and others.