Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Creates Strategic Council

President Rumen Radev has set up a strategic council, an advisory body to the president tasked with drawing up strategic documents, positions, opinions, analyses, etc., the presidential press office said. The council will be chaired by Ivo Hristov, Chief of the Cabinet to the President, while deputy chairperson will be Nevin Feti, presidential adviser on legal affairs. Among the members are sociologists Aleksandar Marinov and Zhivko Georgiev, economist Atanas Pekanov, diplomats Vladimir Sheytanov and Petar Vodenski, theatre critic Gergana Pirozova, energy expert Elenko Bozhkov, doctor Zhasmina Mircheva, political scientist Kaloyan Metodiev and financial expert Rumen Galabinov.

