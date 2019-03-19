Bulgaria’s Black Sea Hotels and Restaurants Seek to Hire Seasonal Workers

Bulgarian seaside hotels and restaurants started recruiting applicants for seasonal work. The largest number of vacancies is for waiters, bar tenders, chefs, maids and administrators, reports BNT.

Atanas Karageorgiev. hotel manager: Every year it is getting more difficult because there is a lack workers, not just qualified workers. Young people are fleeing. The problem of education and training is best addressed when the state intervenes, when there is a state policy.

There is a serious shortage of waiters, bartenders and chefs. A basic requirement for staff is secondary or higher education, as well as fluency in a foreign language, mainly English, Russian or German.

Bozhidar Mihaylov, Director of the Regional Employment Service in the coastal city of Varna: Employers are flexible in recruiting people. Rather, they tend to look for people who are willing to work, are ready to learn, and show loyalty.

The remuneration, depending on the position, is around the average wage for Varna – 800 BGN.

For the upcoming season, hoteliers on the Black Sea coast will again hire seasonal workers from Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova.