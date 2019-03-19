Sunshine until Noon, Rain Showers later on in some Places in South Bulgaria

Mostly sunshine this morning till noon. This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev told Focus News Agency. In the afternoon, cloud will be developing over the mountain regions and in places in Southern Bulgaria with brief rain showers and possibly thunder. The wind will turn from northwest, mostly light, in North Bulgaria to moderate. Day temperatures will go down a little, with highs between 18°C and 23°C.