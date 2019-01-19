Another Day With Dangerously Dirty Air in Sofia and Several Other Cities in the Country

Today is another day when residents of Sofia and several other cities in the country breathe polluted air, reported the Bulgarian National Television.



The European index shows the highest levels of fine particulate matter in the capital cities of Hipodruma, Pavlovo, Nadezhda, followed by Mladost and Druzhba.



The air is also dirty in Blagoevgrad. Dust has been reported in Pernik, Plovdiv, Pleven, Rousse, Veliko Tarnovo, Shumen, Haskovo and Varna.