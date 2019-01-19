Another Day With Dangerously Dirty Air in Sofia and Several Other Cities in the Country
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 19, 2019, Saturday // 13:46| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today is another day when residents of Sofia and several other cities in the country breathe polluted air, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
Today is another day when residents of Sofia and several other cities in the country breathe polluted air, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
The European index shows the highest levels of fine particulate matter in the capital cities of Hipodruma, Pavlovo, Nadezhda, followed by Mladost and Druzhba.
The air is also dirty in Blagoevgrad. Dust has been reported in Pernik, Plovdiv, Pleven, Rousse, Veliko Tarnovo, Shumen, Haskovo and Varna.
- » The Weather Today in Bulgaria will be Cloudy, with Occasional Rainfall and Snow
- » Sofia: Higher Levels of Particulate Matter in Some City Districts
- » Sunshine Till Noon, Clouds Will Cover the Whole Country by the End of the Day
- » The Ice Cover on Earth is Warming
- » Bulgarian Activists Win Case to Save UNESCO-listed Forest in Pirin National Park
- » Mostly Sunshine with Variable Clouds in Bulgaria, Highs between 7° and 12°C
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)