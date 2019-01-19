Another Day With Dangerously Dirty Air in Sofia and Several Other Cities in the Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 19, 2019, Saturday // 13:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Another Day With Dangerously Dirty Air in Sofia and Several Other Cities in the Country pixabay.com

Today is another day when residents of Sofia and several other cities in the country breathe polluted air, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The European index shows the highest levels of fine particulate matter in the capital cities of Hipodruma, Pavlovo, Nadezhda, followed by Mladost and Druzhba.

The air is also dirty in Blagoevgrad. Dust has been reported in Pernik, Plovdiv, Pleven, Rousse, Veliko Tarnovo, Shumen, Haskovo and Varna.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, air pollution, Bulgaria, dirty, dangerous
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria