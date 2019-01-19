This left thousands of acres of pine forest and mountain vulnerable to the expansion of the Bansko ski resort, which is already the country’s largest.

A letter sent on behalf ofresort as part of a public consultation outlined plans to roughly quadruple the length of runs and ski lifts in the park.

However, the move faced bitter opposition from local and international groups, who formed the For the Nature coalition to fight back against the government’s plans.

“This court decision confirms what WWF and the other environmental groups have been insisting all along: that the plans to open up Pirin to ski infrastructure construction and increased logging are illegal,” said Katerina Rakovska, a conservation expert at WWF-Bulgaria.

"We expect the push to construct in Pirin to continue in the future but in the meantime we will be working with local communities to ensure they can benefit from one of Europe's most special places in a sustainable manner."





The court based its ruling on laws governing protected areas that “allow only maintenance, not the building of new sports facilities in the national parks“.

Bulgarian and EU laws also require the environment ministry to subject such plans to impact assessments, which had not been undertaken for Pirin.





Despite the environmental backlash, local Bansko residents had largely favoured the proposed expansion as the resort is the largest employer in the region.