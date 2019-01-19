A 2018 report by WWF confirmed that “irreversible” damage had been done to the region as the Bansko resort had expanded.

After the government’s initial move to open the area to further development rallies were held calling for the resignation of Neno Dimov, Bulgaria’s environment minister. The same calls came on Wednesday in the wake of the ruling.

The minister has previously faced criticism due to his stance on global warming, which he has previously described as a “fraud … used to scare the people”. 

 