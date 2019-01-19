Bulgarian National Bank 2018 Indicators Report

January 19, 2019, Saturday
Bulgaria’s balance of trade until November 2018 is negative, and stands at 167.2 million euro, with a deficit of 119.5 million euro for November 2017, the Bulgarian National Bank says, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio. 

In the January-November 2018 period, the trade balance was negative at close to 2 billion euro (3.6 percent of the GDP), with a deficit of 371.3 million euro (0.7 percent of the GDP). Over the same period of 2018 the country’s exports have gone up by 6 percent, or 547.5 million euro, compared to the previous year (46 percent of the GDP). Imports over the same period have gone up by 7.6 percent - 195.5 million euro, reaching 49.6 percent of the GDP.

According to preliminary data the net inflows of foreign direct investments in the country over January-November 2018 amount to 795.4 million euro.  For November 2018 the current account balance was positive, standing at 58.6 million euro with a deficit of 26.1 million euro for November 2017.

