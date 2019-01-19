Bulgarian Businesses and Trade Unions Request Meeting with PM over High Power Prices on Energy Exchange

Business » ENERGY | January 19, 2019, Saturday // 10:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Businesses and Trade Unions Request Meeting with PM over High Power Prices on Energy Exchange

 Businesses and trade unions have requested a meeting with the prime minister over the high electricity prices on the energy exchange. In a letter, the national employers’ organisations and trade unions insist on outlining, together with state institutions, “urgent measures with regard to the unjustified and speculative rise of electricity prices on the exchange and their stabilisation at acceptable and logical levels.”

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria