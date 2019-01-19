Bulgarian Businesses and Trade Unions Request Meeting with PM over High Power Prices on Energy Exchange
Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Businesses and trade unions have requested a meeting with the prime minister over the high electricity prices on the energy exchange. In a letter, the national employers’ organisations and trade unions insist on outlining, together with state institutions, “urgent measures with regard to the unjustified and speculative rise of electricity prices on the exchange and their stabilisation at acceptable and logical levels.”
- » Bulgartransgaz Creates Subsidiary for Gas Distribution Hub
- » General Electric Interested in Participating as Potential Supplier of Equipment and Engineer of Belene NPP
- » Energy Regulator Discussed Measure to Stabilise Power Prices at The Free Market
- » Urgent Meeting Due to Industrial Electricity Prices in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Energy Minister: We Have Created a Liberalized Electricity Market
- » Shell Hires Noble Globetrotter II for Drilling Offshore Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)