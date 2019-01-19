The Weather Today in Bulgaria will be Cloudy, with Occasional Rainfall and Snow

Cloudy weather will prevail today. Slight rain and snow will fall in some places. It will blow moderate eastern, in the Danube plain and on the Black Sea - northeastern wind. The minimal temperatures this morning will be between minus 3 ° and 2 °, and the maximal between 4 ° and 9 °. The atmospheric pressure is close to the average in January and will rise slightly. Such is the forecast for the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced FOCUS News Agency.

Extremely cloudy weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast without significant precipitation. It will blow moderate northeastertn wind, and cold air will penetrate with it, the temperatures will drop slightly. The maximal temperatures will be between 5 ° and 8 °. The sea water temperature is 5 ° -7 °. The waves of the sea will be 2-3 bales.

Above the mountains it will prevail over cloudy weather, but only in some places will pass some snow. It will blow moderate south-southwestern wind. The maximal temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 2 °, at 2000 meters - about minus 3 °.