Bulgarian Court Fails to Proceed with Case Against Two Former Ministers and Influential Businessman

The court failed to proceed with the case against former finance minister, Simeon Dyankov, former minister of the economy Traicho Traikov, businessman Ivo Prokopiev, the Executive Director of investment intermediary “Bulbrokers”, Radoslav Rachev, and two of his employees, reports BNT.

The specialised court postponed the case scheduled for today, 17th of January, because of the absence of Dyankov's lawyer, who reported that he was ill. Traikov, Dyankov, Prokopiev and the other three were accused of selling 33% state-owned shares in EVN electricity distribution company in 2011, which, according to the prosecutor's office, resulted in losses to the state amounting to BGN 20 million.

The investigation into the case started in 2013 following a signal from the then chair of the Financial Supervision Commission, Stoyan Mavrodiev. Since then, the case has been returned to the state prosecution several times because of ambiguities in the indictment.