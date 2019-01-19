Flu Epidemic Declared in Smolyan District

Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Declared in Smolyan District

Flu epidemic is declared for the territory of Smolyan district, South Bulgaria as of 18th of January. The number of flu cases reached 253 per 10,000.The threshold for epidemic levels is 220 people per 10,000, reports BNT. 

Visits in hospitals, prophylactic immunizations, consultations for children and pregnant women are suspended.

Planned operations in hospitals have also been suspended.

Schools will cancel classes from 21th to 23rd of January including.

So far, flu epidemic has been declared in 7 districts in Bulgaria including, Silsitra, Shumen, Bourgas, Yambol, Stara Zagora, Pazardzhik and Pernik.

More than 400 schools across the country have temporarily cancelled classes.

