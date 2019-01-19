Flu Epidemic Declared in Smolyan District
Flu epidemic is declared for the territory of Smolyan district, South Bulgaria as of 18th of January. The number of flu cases reached 253 per 10,000.The threshold for epidemic levels is 220 people per 10,000, reports BNT.
Visits in hospitals, prophylactic immunizations, consultations for children and pregnant women are suspended.
Planned operations in hospitals have also been suspended.
Schools will cancel classes from 21th to 23rd of January including.
So far, flu epidemic has been declared in 7 districts in Bulgaria including, Silsitra, Shumen, Bourgas, Yambol, Stara Zagora, Pazardzhik and Pernik.
More than 400 schools across the country have temporarily cancelled classes.
- » Bulgaria to use Croatia’s Experience in Field of Organ Donation and Transplantation
- » Flu Epidemic Declared in Pazardzhik
- » A Flu Epidemic in Pernik is Announced
- » Flu Epidemic Declared in Several Regions in Bulgaria
- » Regional Health Inspectorate Have Reported a Flu Epidemic in the Stara Zagora Region
- » Bulgaria Adopts National Program for Improving Flu Vaccination Coverage