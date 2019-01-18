Why # 10yearschallenge is Not a Harmless Fashion on Social Networks?

January 18, 2019
pixabay.com

People do love a Facebook challenge, from posting random movie stills through to the albums that define your life, writes mirror.co.uk. But the latest trend could be used for far more sinister purposes argues one writer.

 Kate O'Neill tweeted about the tend suggesting that it would be a really great way for Facebook to train an artificial intelligence to understand the human aging process. Her comments went viral, probably with good reason.

Her idea was simple. You take a load of posts tagged with #10yearchallenge or simply hunt for public posts that use the keywords and you ingest those photos into an artificial intelligence.

From there the AI could develop an understanding of the aging process which could be used for either good, or evil.

The police, for example, could use the resulting algorithm to age photos of people who have been missing for some time. Or they could catch criminals who have evaded arrest for years.

And on the more shady end of the spectrum it could be used by cosmetic companies to target users who are visibly aging more quickly.

For those who missed it, the 10 year challenge involves posting an image of yourself from, surprisingly, 10 years ago and one from today.

Tags: #10yearchallenge, social media, Facebook, Artificial Intelligence
