0.0% Monthly Inflation For December 2018, Compared to November 2018

The consumer price index in December 2018 compared to November 2018 was 100.0%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.0%, reported the National Statistical Institute (NSI). The annual inflation in December 2018 compared to December 2017 was 2.7%.

The annual average inflation, measured by CPI, in the last 12 months (January - December 2018) compared to the previous 12 months (January - December 2017) was 2.8%. Figure 1. Inflation measured by CPI.

In December 2018 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the main consumer groups changed as follows:

Food and non-alcoholic beverages - a decrease of 0.1%;
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - an increase of 0.5%;
Clothing and footwear - a decrease of 1.1%;
Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - an increase of 0.1%;
Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house - the prices remained at the level of the previous month; Health - the prices remained at the level of the previous month;Transport - a decrease of 2.7%;
Communications - an increase of 0.3%;
Recreation and culture - an increase of 4.3%;
Education - a decrease of 0.1%;
Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 0.3%;
Miscellaneous goods and service - a decrease of 0.3%.

The harmonized index of consumer prices in December 2018 compared to November 2018 was 100.0%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.0%. The annual inflation in December 2018 compared to December 2017 was 2.3%.

The price index of a small basket in December 2018 compared to November 2018 was 100.1% and the overall increase since the beginning of the year (December 2018 compared to December 2017) has been 103.3%. In December 2018 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the small basket for the 20% households with the lowest income changed as follows: 

Food products - an increase of 0.3%;
Non-food products - a decrease of 0.2%;
Services - the prices remained at the level of the previous month.

