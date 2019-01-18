0.0% Monthly Inflation For December 2018, Compared to November 2018

The consumer price index in December 2018 compared to November 2018 was 100.0%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.0%, reported the National Statistical Institute (NSI). The annual inflation in December 2018 compared to December 2017 was 2.7%.



The annual average inflation, measured by CPI, in the last 12 months (January - December 2018) compared to the previous 12 months (January - December 2017) was 2.8%. Figure 1. Inflation measured by CPI.

In December 2018 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the main consumer groups changed as follows:



Food and non-alcoholic beverages - a decrease of 0.1%;

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - an increase of 0.5%;

Clothing and footwear - a decrease of 1.1%;

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - an increase of 0.1%;

Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house - the prices remained at the level of the previous month; Health - the prices remained at the level of the previous month;Transport - a decrease of 2.7%;

Communications - an increase of 0.3%;

Recreation and culture - an increase of 4.3%;

Education - a decrease of 0.1%;

Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 0.3%;

Miscellaneous goods and service - a decrease of 0.3%.



The harmonized index of consumer prices in December 2018 compared to November 2018 was 100.0%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.0%. The annual inflation in December 2018 compared to December 2017 was 2.3%.



The price index of a small basket in December 2018 compared to November 2018 was 100.1% and the overall increase since the beginning of the year (December 2018 compared to December 2017) has been 103.3%. In December 2018 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the small basket for the 20% households with the lowest income changed as follows:



Food products - an increase of 0.3%;

Non-food products - a decrease of 0.2%;

Services - the prices remained at the level of the previous month.

