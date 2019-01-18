"Gazprom" Starts Building Infrastructure in Serbia For "Turkish stream"

Russian energy giant Gazprom soon starts building infrastructure in Serbia for the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. This was announced by the head of the company Alexey Miller. He was in the Russian delegation headed by President Vladimir Putin, who was visiting Belgrade.

Vladimir Putin has already stated that his country is willing to invest a billion and $ 400 million for the development of infrastructure in Serbia to move there to the Turkish Stream line. In front of Russian television, Gazprom boss Alexey Miller announced that the linear part of the Serbian section of the pipeline will be completed by the end of this year. Its length will be 403 kilometers. The gas pipeline will pass from the Serb-Bulgarian to the Serbian-Hungarian border.

The Russian president was greeted as a superstar, commented Euronews. BBC calls the event ''Putinday''.

More than 100,000 Serbs gathered in front of the Cathedral of Saint Sava in honor of the guest. That should worry Europe. The Balkans remain a complex region with many unresolved conflicts, the British Times writes. The publication commented that Putin's warm reception highlights the cultural and religious closeness between Russia and Serbia and reflects the gratitude that Moscow has refused to recognize Kosovo's independence.