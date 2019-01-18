Bulgarian Foreign Minister For Breckit: The Government is Ready For All Options

''The government is prepared for all possible options for action under the various scenarios of the UK situation around Brexit. According to official data, the Bulgarians who live there are 90 thousand. However, unofficially, they are much more. Last year, the Council for European Integration at the Council of Ministers discussed the various options for action after Brexit'', announced the Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

"Since the beginning of the negotiations for Brexit, an inter-ministerial group was set up by the Bulgarian government with the participation of all institutions. The group has always been considering all options, but no one – neither the UK nor the EU – believed it would come to the worst-case scenario, and now it is very plausible. We are prepared but no one can really say what the consequences will be,” Zaharieva said.



In December Teresa May reassured European citizens living in the UK that they would retain their rights as agreed, “that is, all Bulgarian citizens who live in the UK will be granted permanent residence status even under hard Brexit. About 4,000 UK citizens live in Bulgaria, and they will be able to register and continue to live here - they live well here and we live well with them,” the foreign minister said. In her words, her ministry together with the London consular service are organising information campaigns for the people there.