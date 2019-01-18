Grigor Dimitrov For the Fifth Time in Melbourne Last Round

Grigor Dimitrov placed under №20 for the fifth time in his career and third consecutive in the last round of the Australian Open Tennis Championship after 2014-2015 and 2017-2018.



Grigor Dimitrov came through in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-4 against the Italian Thomas Fabbiano as he seeks to better his quarter-final exit from last year.



In the next round of the tournament the rival of the Bulgarian will be the winner of the match between Frances Tiafoe and Andreas Seppi.

Roger Federer took a straight set victory over American Taylor Fritz, after the second set went to a tie-break, beating him 6-2, 7-6, 6-4.

14th seed, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas dropped a set in his match against 19th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili, but went on to win 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.