Bulgaria and Sweden have Established a Common Chamber of Commerce

The new association was opened by the Swedish Ambassador to Bulgaria Louise Bergholm and the Deputy Minister of Economy Lilia Ivanova.

According to a study by the Swedish embassy, investments in Bulgaria will grow this year. Nearly half of the companies are expected to recruit new employees and 35% retain the number of former employees.

The Swedish business appreciates Bulgaria's three main advantages - low production costs, labor and EU membership.

