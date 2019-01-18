Bulgaria and Sweden have Established a Common Chamber of Commerce
The new association was opened by the Swedish Ambassador to Bulgaria Louise Bergholm and the Deputy Minister of Economy Lilia Ivanova.
According to a study by the Swedish embassy, investments in Bulgaria will grow this year. Nearly half of the companies are expected to recruit new employees and 35% retain the number of former employees.
The Swedish business appreciates Bulgaria's three main advantages - low production costs, labor and EU membership.
