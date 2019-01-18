Bulgaria to use Croatia’s Experience in Field of Organ Donation and Transplantation

Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev met in Sofia with the National Transplant Coordinator of Croatia Dr Mirela Bušić, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.



Minister Ananiev and Mirela Bušić discussed Croatia’s experience in the field of organ donation and transplantation. Croatia is one of the leading countries in the field of transplantation.

The whole procedure from the establishment to the development of the Croatian transplant system continued for nearly 10 years. Bulgaria is preparing a national organ donation programme. The new information campaign aimed at popularizing organ donation will be launched soon.