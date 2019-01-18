Bulgaria to use Croatia’s Experience in Field of Organ Donation and Transplantation

Society » HEALTH | January 18, 2019, Friday // 10:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to use Croatia’s Experience in Field of Organ Donation and Transplantation pixabay.com

Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev met in Sofia with the National Transplant Coordinator of Croatia Dr Mirela Bušić, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

Minister Ananiev and Mirela Bušić discussed Croatia’s experience in the field of organ donation and transplantation. Croatia is one of the leading countries in the field of transplantation.

The whole procedure from the establishment to the development of the Croatian transplant system continued for nearly 10 years. Bulgaria is preparing a national organ donation programme. The new information campaign aimed at popularizing organ donation will be launched soon.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Croatia, donation, transplantation, health, Kiril Ananiev, organ donation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria