Sofia: Higher Levels of Particulate Matter in Some City Districts

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 18, 2019, Friday // 10:01| Views: | Comments: 0
 Increased concentration of particulate matter has been registered in several neighbourhoods of the capital city, according to information on Sofia Municipality’s website.

 Air pollution is registered in the neighbourhoods of Mladost, Druzhba, Pavlovo, Hipodruma and Nadezhda, as well as in the area of Kopitoto.

Air pollution is also registered in Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Plovdiv, Vidin and several other Bulgarian cities, according to the Air Quality Index of the European Commission.

