Sofia: Higher Levels of Particulate Matter in Some City Districts
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 18, 2019, Friday // 10:01| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Increased concentration of particulate matter has been registered in several neighbourhoods of the capital city, according to information on Sofia Municipality’s website.
Increased concentration of particulate matter has been registered in several neighbourhoods of the capital city, according to information on Sofia Municipality’s website.
Air pollution is registered in the neighbourhoods of Mladost, Druzhba, Pavlovo, Hipodruma and Nadezhda, as well as in the area of Kopitoto.
Air pollution is also registered in Blagoevgrad, Smolyan, Plovdiv, Vidin and several other Bulgarian cities, according to the Air Quality Index of the European Commission.
- » Sunshine Till Noon, Clouds Will Cover the Whole Country by the End of the Day
- » The Ice Cover on Earth is Warming
- » Bulgarian Activists Win Case to Save UNESCO-listed Forest in Pirin National Park
- » Mostly Sunshine with Variable Clouds in Bulgaria, Highs between 7° and 12°C
- » Rare Bird Species Recorded During Wintering Waterbird Count in Bulgaria
- » 10 Incidents with Radioactive Sources Registered in Bulgaria in 2018
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)