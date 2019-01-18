Sunshine Till Noon, Clouds Will Cover the Whole Country by the End of the Day
pixabay.com
Today the sky will be clear in the morning, but cloudiness will be increasing from west, mostly middle and high, and will cover the whole country by the end of the day.
Light to moderate wind is expected from south-southwest. Continuing warm spell with highs mostly in the range between 6°C and 11°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
