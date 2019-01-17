The Biggest History Park in the World Opens in Bulgaria, Near Varna in the Spring (Photos)

The world's largest and first of its kind cultural-historical and entertainment-educational park will open in Bulgaria this spring. Conceived as a large complex, situated in its completed form on a 500-acre area 33 km from Varna, The Historical Park offers Bulgarian and foreign visitors an interactive trip up to 10 000 years back in time during the five epochs of human civilization. On the spot will be presented the development of civilization, which took place in our lands from the Chalcolithic and Neolithic times, through the glorious history of the Thracians and Rome, until the heyday of the First and Second Bulgarian Kingdom.

Through various interactive and sensory-educational formats, the Park will offer its visitors a touch of ancient cultures, turning into an absolute revolution in cultural and historical tourism and filling the rising demand for historical landmarks worldwide.

Thematic craft courses, historical performances and films, training in ancient martial arts, horse riding, theoretical seminars, exhibitions and exact restorations of objects and way of life from the past will be presented in the five historic epochs available to visitors.

Traditional places for relaxation and eating with authentic atmosphere and recipes from antique times prepared with natural Bulgarian products are also provided. For an extra experience, there will be a children's area, a cinema hall and a souvenir shop with authentic Bulgarian paintings by artists of past artifacts and many others.

"The idea of ​​creating the History Park is mine and was born in 2011. The main goal is with it to change the way foreigners accept the Bulgarians and Bulgaria, as well as the way we perceive ourselves. The high-profile attraction at world level will change the type of tourists who visit our country and at the same time create a perspective economic sector that will enable many Bulgarians to do international business. We can all be glad that we are part of this new beginning for Bulgaria and Bulgarian tourism and self-awareness, and I am more than happy about it, "says Ivelin Mihaylov, Executive Director of Historical Park AD and initiator of the project.

The work on History Park has begun more than eight years ago and more than 4,000 people have been included since the time of planning, including some of the best Bulgarian archaeologists-consultants, writers, musicians, sculptors, artisans, restorers and historians. perform precisely the project in its overall realistic look. The materials used are entirely authentic for the ages - stone, wood, marble and ceramics.

The attraction is built in stages, as the pilot historical complex "Neolithic Settlement", built in 2016, gives grounds for the tourists and Bulgarians who have visited it to await the discovery of the Historical Park.

The whole site is planned to be completed in full functionality in 2022, and the construction of the first phase - Chalcolith, Neolithic, Thracian and Lake Rest will be completed in the spring of 2019 when the Park will officially be opened for visitors

.

The access to the site will be done by paying an entrance fee or at different levels of club cards, for which time they are placed in limited edition "Golden card" and "Family card" which give a huge price advantage to their Bulgarian owners for 10 years ahead. Maps are already on sale.

Besides the construction of the large attractions, the activities are expanded in the already published over 100 comics, illustrated books and encyclopedias for children and adults, aiming to acquaint and enjoy the Bulgarian history in a pleasant and entertaining way. The booklets are translated in over 7 foreign languages, which corresponds to the long-term goal of popularizing the rich and precious Bulgarian culture around the world and changing the perception of Bulgarians both among foreigners and among Bulgarians.