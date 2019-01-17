Bulgarian Mayors Set up Tourism Management Organisation for Rose Valley Region
The mayors of several municipalities and regional authorities took part in Kazanlak in the establishment of a tourism management organisation for the Rose Valley region, Sliven Municipality said, reports Focus News Agency.
The newly established organisation will primarily focus on health and cultural tourism related to balneotherapy, wellness, culture and festivals, as well as adventure and ecotourism, mountain hiking and recreation.
