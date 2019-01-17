The Biggest Bulgarian-Macedonian Business Forum Opened in Skopje

Politics » DIPLOMACY | January 17, 2019, Thursday // 17:16| Views: | Comments: 0
The biggest Bulgarian-Macedonian businesss forum was opened in Skopje on 17th of January, reports BNT. 

Bulgaria is represented by a government delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, which also includes the Deputy Minister of Economy, the Deputy Minister of Tourism and the Director of the Executive Agency for Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

More than 50 Bulgarian companies from the mining indusrty, food, transport, and construction sectors, as well as mayors from the two countries participate in the event.

The purpose of the forum is to promote business relationships. Macedonia is a traditional trading partner of Bulgaria.

Bulgaria will also open a trade representation in Skopje.

