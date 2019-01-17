Bulgaria and Macedonia will Work for Joint Border Control

Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev and Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Kocho Angushev agreed to work together for relieving border crossing formalities and for joint border control, reports BNT.

The two met in the framework of Deputy Prime Minister Donchev's official visit to the Bulgarian-Macedonian Business Forum, held in Skopje on 17th of January.

A common priority for the two countries is the construction of transport corridor № 8 and the Skopje - Sofia railway line. Bulgaria will do everything necessary to accelerate the completion, said Deputy Prime Minister Donchev.

Deputy Prime Minister Kocho Angushev stressed that the Republic of Macedonia is interested in strengthening cooperation with Bulgaria in the energy sector as well. Donchev and Angushev agreed to review and ease all rules and administrative regimes that are a burden on investment and trade between the two countries.

Macedonia is interested in participation in Belene Nuclear Power Plant and "Balkan" gas hub projects.

The country could participate as a partner, said Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev.