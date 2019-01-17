Ministry of Education is Preparing a New Program: IT Business Enters School
A new national program prepares the Education Ministry - "IT business enters school". This was announced by the Minister of Education, Krassimir Valchev, at a hearing in the National Assembly, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
The program is part of the measures to enhance digital education in Bulgarian schools and the link with the labor market.
Krassimir Valchev, Minister of Education and Science: The idea is to encourage the interaction between schools and the IT sector. This includes both participation in IT business lessons and teacher training in IT companies, which should deepen the interaction between educational institutions and the IT sector.
- » Scheme for Fake Diplomas Neutralised in Shumen
- » Number of Students Decreases, Bulgarian Universities Increase Research
- » Bulgarian Education Minister: Indicators of University Scientific Activity Improve
- » Student Dormitories in Bulgaria will be Repaired with BGN 24 Million in 2019
- » Today is the Student's Holiday, Celebrated in Bulgaria since 1903
- » Innovation Promotion Programme Will be Open to All Schools, Says Education Minister