Ministry of Education is Preparing a New Program: IT Business Enters School

A new national program prepares the Education Ministry - "IT business enters school". This was announced by the Minister of Education, Krassimir Valchev, at a hearing in the National Assembly, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The program is part of the measures to enhance digital education in Bulgarian schools and the link with the labor market.



Krassimir Valchev, Minister of Education and Science: The idea is to encourage the interaction between schools and the IT sector. This includes both participation in IT business lessons and teacher training in IT companies, which should deepen the interaction between educational institutions and the IT sector.