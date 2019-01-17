Ministry of Education is Preparing a New Program: IT Business Enters School

Society » EDUCATION | January 17, 2019, Thursday // 12:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ministry of Education is Preparing a New Program: IT Business Enters School pixabay.com

A new national program prepares the Education Ministry - "IT business enters school". This was announced by the Minister of Education, Krassimir Valchev, at a hearing in the National Assembly, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The program is part of the measures to enhance digital education in Bulgarian schools and the link with the labor market.

Krassimir Valchev, Minister of Education and Science: The idea is to encourage the interaction between schools and the IT sector. This includes both participation in IT business lessons and teacher training in IT companies, which should deepen the interaction between educational institutions and the IT sector.

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Krassimir Valchev, Ministry of Education and Science, IT, business, school
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria