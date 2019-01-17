Bulgaria Has Active Role in Juncker Plan

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | January 17, 2019, Thursday // 12:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Has Active Role in Juncker Plan archive

Bulgaria ranks 7th in the EU when scale of investments through the Juncker Plan is concerned, according to the Bulgarian National Radio. 

The country has been doing a good job. There is no room for worry, as the projects financed so far would be further supported by Brussels.

This is what European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen told BTA.

The new investment program for the period until 2027 is focused more towards preserving nature, towards small and medium-sized companies, and innovation. The future program is easier for implementation, Katainen says. Companies seeking financing would submit their projects to the European Central Bank or its local representation.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Juncker Plan, Bulgaria, europe, European Commission
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria