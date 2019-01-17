Bulgaria Has Active Role in Juncker Plan

Bulgaria ranks 7th in the EU when scale of investments through the Juncker Plan is concerned, according to the Bulgarian National Radio.

The country has been doing a good job. There is no room for worry, as the projects financed so far would be further supported by Brussels.

This is what European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen told BTA.

The new investment program for the period until 2027 is focused more towards preserving nature, towards small and medium-sized companies, and innovation. The future program is easier for implementation, Katainen says. Companies seeking financing would submit their projects to the European Central Bank or its local representation.