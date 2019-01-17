Airbnb Will Pay 4 People to Live Amongst Locals in a Remote Italian Village for 3 Whole Months

There’s so much we can gain from traveling. From trying new food to learning about different cultures and going on adventures, it’s always wonderful to break away from the everyday and do something different, reported 

In order to truly immerse ourselves in the culture of our vacation destination, sometimes we enjoy staying where people really live instead of in hotels. Sites like Airbnb make this easy and affordable. In fact, in 2018, Airbnb was ranked the number one hotel chain by Budget Travel, and it’s not even really a hotel chain.

Sure, staying in a home or even a castle through Airbnb can be less expensive than staying in a hotel, but wouldn’t it be even better if you got paid to stay at an Airbnb destination?
 

Now you can.

This is not a fantasy, and the location is truly amazing. We’re talking about a small rural town in Italy called Grottole. Airbnb is partnering with Wonder Grottole to pay 4 lucky people to live in Italy this summer.

It gets even better. Not only will these four people get to live in a traditional home in the Italian countryside, they will also get to immerse themselves in the lifestyle of the tiny town. The trip goes from June through August, and they will spend the first month learning things like how to prepare Italian cuisine, how to grow vegetables and how to speak Italian.

After the first month, the chosen four will act as Airbnb Experience hosts teaching the skills they’ve learned to travelers.
 

We know. It still sounds too good to be true. We promise; it’s not.

Grottole is hoping this this rare opportunity will help revitalize the small village. “The small village of Grottole, with only 300 inhabitants and more than 600 empty homes is at risk of disappearing and is asking for your help!”

On the application, there’s a place to choose reasons why you would like this opportunity. They range from reasons like “I’m burned out, I need a break” to “I want to give my support to save a dying village.”

If you would like to apply for this 3-month paid trip to Italy, you can fill out the application here. It’s sure to be the trip of a lifetime.
Would you like to live in Italy this summer? Are you going to apply?


Source: tiphero.com
