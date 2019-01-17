Airbnb Will Pay 4 People to Live Amongst Locals in a Remote Italian Village for 3 Whole Months
There’s so much we can gain from traveling. From trying new food to learning about different cultures and going on adventures, it’s always wonderful to break away from the everyday and do something different, reported
In order to truly immerse ourselves in the culture of our vacation destination, sometimes we enjoy staying where people really live instead of in hotels. Sites like Airbnb make this easy and affordable. In fact, in 2018, Airbnb was ranked the number one hotel chain by Budget Travel, and it’s not even really a hotel chain.
Now you can.
It gets even better. Not only will these four people get to live in a traditional home in the Italian countryside, they will also get to immerse themselves in the lifestyle of the tiny town. The trip goes from June through August, and they will spend the first month learning things like how to prepare Italian cuisine, how to grow vegetables and how to speak Italian.
We know. It still sounds too good to be true. We promise; it’s not.
On the application, there’s a place to choose reasons why you would like this opportunity. They range from reasons like “I’m burned out, I need a break” to “I want to give my support to save a dying village.”
