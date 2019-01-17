Bulgarians Living For Years in UK Will Have No Problems Staying After Brexit

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been preparing a large-scale information campaign to inform all Bulgarians how to act in connection with various possible scenarios of Brexit, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The news has been announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva. According to her, Brussels was ready to respond to the worst scenario - Brexit without negotiations.

For Bulgarians who have been living and working for years in the UK, there would be no problems staying on the island, Zaharieva said . No matter the way Britain left the European Union, Bulgarians would need to obtain biometric passports, the Deputy Prime Minister added.