Mayor of Sofia: 30 New Buses Launched along Routes 72 and 84

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 17, 2019, Thursday // 09:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mayor of Sofia: 30 New Buses Launched along Routes 72 and 84

30 new buses will start running along routes 72 and 84, said Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, Focus News Agency reports.
"Pursuing our goal of developing Sofia as a green city, of improving the quality of ambient air, we have undertaken a massive programme over the last years, something that hasn't been done in decades in the city. Tomorrow morning, we will launch 30 new buses, and another 82 by the end of the year. 22 of them are already in place and will be launched along other routes by the end of the month, or the beginning of the next month at the latest,” Fandakova commented.
She said that new buses are low-floor with a tilt function for better accessibility, they are air-conditioned and have a video surveillance system. She further said the municipal transport operator has also bought 60 articulated busses, 11 new trams are expected to arrive, and the first section of the new metro line will be launched by the end of the year. The mayor commented that these steps aimed to increase the number of citizens using the public transport. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria