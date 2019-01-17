Bulgarian Parliament Rejects BSP’s Proposals Against Double Standards in Food

January 17, 2019, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Rejects BSP’s Proposals Against Double Standards in Food

The Parliament rejected BSP’s proposals against double standards in food, Focus News Agency reports. The draft was rejected by 95 votes in favour, 15 against and 89 abstentions and then again by 102 to 23 and 81 abstentions. BSP proposed a ban on the sale of imported food with no certificate from the country of origin confirming that it is identical to that sold on its territory, and fines of BGN 10,000 to BGN 50,000.

