Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Truck Traffic at Exit on Kapitan Andreevo

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 17, 2019, Thursday // 09:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Truck Traffic at Exit on Kapitan Andreevo

As of 6.00 am, there is considerable truck traffic on Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint, at exit from the country, Border Police said. On the other Bulgarian borders, there is normal traffic on all crossings.

