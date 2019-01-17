Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Truck Traffic at Exit on Kapitan Andreevo
As of 6.00 am, there is considerable truck traffic on Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint, at exit from the country, Border Police said. On the other Bulgarian borders, there is normal traffic on all crossings.
