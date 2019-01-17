Flu Epidemic Declared in Pazardzhik
A flu epidemic has been declared in the Pazardzhik region, Governor Stefan Mirev said to reporters after a meeting of the committee monitoring the situation with influenza and acute respiratory diseases, Focus Radio reported. The governor reported a surge in the number of infected people and said that a peak of morbidity was expected next week. Local schools will not be closed for now, as the percentage of absent pupils is 18%, but on Friday morning the committee will meet again to reassess if classes should continue or not.
