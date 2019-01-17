Mostly Sunshine with Variable Clouds in Bulgaria, Highs between 7° and 12°C
Today it will be mostly sunny with variable cloudiness. In Eastern Bulgaria, light to moderate wind from south-southwest. Maximum temperatures between 7°C and 12°C, in Sofia about 7°C. The atmospheric pressure, close to the monthly average, will remain nearly unchanged during the day, Hristo Hristov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
