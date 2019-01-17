Bulgaria will Оpen Commercial Representation in Skopje

Bulgaria’s Deputy Minister of the Economy Alexander Manolev and his Macedonian counterpart Kire Naumov will open Bulgaria’s new trade representation in the Republic of Macedonia, reports BNT.

The ceremony will take place on 17 January, at 14:00 (local time) in front of the building of Commercial and Economic Affairs Office in Skopje (address: 33A Aminta Treti Street), the Ministry of Energy announced.

A bilateral business forum will be opened by Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Macedonia Kocho Angushev earlier in the day.

The Republic of Macedonia is an important economic partner, given the advantages of the Macedonian market for Bulgarian companies, such as low transport costs and commodity requirements similar to those on the Bulgarian market.

The membership of Bulgaria in the EU provokes the interest of Macedonian companies, which is a good prerequisite for the activation of the business and the trade exchange. Because of this, the management of the Ministry of the Economy decided to open a new Commercial and Economic Affairs Office in Skopje, and for three months our first business attache who will work in it, has been posted on-site to establish contacts with institutions and business organisations. Several potential projects have already been identified and will be presented during the event.