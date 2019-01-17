Construction Worker Died in an Accident at Building Site in Plovdiv
A 53 year old construction worker died in an accident in a building site in Bulgaria’s second largest city of Plovdiv on 16th of January, reports BNT.
According to initial information, the worker was hit by a brick that fell during the raising of a pallet.
The man was unconscious when the ambulance arrived. Later, he died. Workers who were on the site refused to talk to the BNT team. The technical manager of the building explained over the phone that all the measures for the safety of the workers had been taken.
Eng. Ilko Rozhevski: As far as I know, workers were elevating some materials when a brick from the balcony railing broke away and fell on his head. I do not know whether he was wearing a helmet or not. All workers had been given helmets.
The Labour Inspectorate started an inspection. More details are expected tomorrow. The case is being investigated by the Regional Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv.
