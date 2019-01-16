New Digital Ticket Platform to Start Operating in Bulgaria

January 16, 2019
Bulgaria: New Digital Ticket Platform to Start Operating in Bulgaria

British company Viafik plans to create a regional and international platform for the purchase of passenger tickets in Varna, reported the Bulgarian National Radio. 

At a meeting with Deputy Minister of Economy Alexander Manolev the company said that investments would reach 500 000 euros. Bulgaria has been chosen as the center and project management base because of the high expertise of local IT specialists. The system will initially integrate bus services of five countries - Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia, Romania and Croatia and will gradually cover other types of transport. 
 
Through the platform, tickets will be purchased online, without any change in the final price, and the ticket will be available without a paper carrier thanks to a smart phone or other digital device.
