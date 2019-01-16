New Digital Ticket Platform to Start Operating in Bulgaria
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
British company Viafik plans to create a regional and international platform for the purchase of passenger tickets in Varna, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.
At a meeting with Deputy Minister of Economy Alexander Manolev the company said that investments would reach 500 000 euros. Bulgaria has been chosen as the center and project management base because of the high expertise of local IT specialists. The system will initially integrate bus services of five countries - Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia, Romania and Croatia and will gradually cover other types of transport.
Through the platform, tickets will be purchased online, without any change in the final price, and the ticket will be available without a paper carrier thanks to a smart phone or other digital device.
- » Over 16,500 People Started Work on the Employment Plan in 2019
- » Bulgaria's Jobless Numbers Hit All-Time Low in 2018
- » Flu And Cold Weather Shut Down 344 Schools and Kindergartens in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Parliament’s Legal Committee Rejected President's Veto on Penal Code
- » 143 Schools and Kindergartens in Bulgaria have been Closed due to Flu and Bad Weather
- » Libyan Tanker Returned in Bulgarian Waters
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)