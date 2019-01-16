Spending on Opening Ceremony of European Capital of Culture Plovdiv 2019 Under Investigation
The District Prosecutor's Office will be looking into potential financial wrongdoings by Plovdiv Municipality, said the press office of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office – Plovdiv.
Following numerous publications and comments in the media, Plovdiv prosecutors have launched an investigation into a potential misconduct in public office to determine whether funds were misspent in relation to the opening ceremony of the European Capital of Culture - Plovdiv 2019 initiative, which took place on 12 January 2019.
The investigation was assigned to the Economic Police of the Plovdiv Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior, with a 30-day deadline.
