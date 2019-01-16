Bus Operators in Bulgaria will Start Indefinite Protests if Problems in the Sector Remain Unsolved
Bus operators said they would protest indefinitely if problems in the sector remain unsolved, Focus News Agency reports. Their protest will start on February 18 with a suspension of bus services. They demand criminalisation of non-regulated transport, better control in municipal public procurements and an exemption from the toll system. They want a working group to be set up with institutions to address the problems within a month.
