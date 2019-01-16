Bus Operators in Bulgaria will Start Indefinite Protests if Problems in the Sector Remain Unsolved

Society | January 16, 2019, Wednesday // 16:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bus Operators in Bulgaria will Start Indefinite Protests if Problems in the Sector Remain Unsolved

Bus operators said they would protest indefinitely if problems in the sector remain unsolved, Focus News Agency reports. Their protest will start on February 18 with a suspension of bus services. They demand criminalisation of non-regulated transport, better control in municipal public procurements and an exemption from the toll system. They want a working group to be set up with institutions to address the problems within a month.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria