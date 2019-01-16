A Flu Epidemic in Pernik is Announced

Society » HEALTH | January 16, 2019, Wednesday // 13:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Flu Epidemic in Pernik is Announced pixabay.com

A flu epidemic was announced on the territory of Pernik Municipality. Students are on flu vacation during the period from January 17 to January 22 inclusive. Measures have been taken in connection with the high flu spread among the students, the municipality said.

At this stage, kindergartens and nurseries will be open. 

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: health, flue, spread, Pernik Municipality
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria