A Flu Epidemic in Pernik is Announced
pixabay.com
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A flu epidemic was announced on the territory of Pernik Municipality. Students are on flu vacation during the period from January 17 to January 22 inclusive. Measures have been taken in connection with the high flu spread among the students, the municipality said.
At this stage, kindergartens and nurseries will be open.
- » Flu Epidemic Declared in Several Regions in Bulgaria
- » Regional Health Inspectorate Have Reported a Flu Epidemic in the Stara Zagora Region
- » Bulgaria Adopts National Program for Improving Flu Vaccination Coverage
- » Dr. Angel Kunchev: We Expect a Peak of the Flu in the Middle of January
- » Annex to Framework Agreement in Healthcare Signed
- » Patient Receives a 3D Printed Rib for the First Time in Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)