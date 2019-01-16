Over 16,500 People Started Work on the Employment Plan in 2019

The National Action Plan for Employment in 2019 was adopted by the Council of Ministers. It envisages over 16,500 unemployed people to start work on programs and measures, and more than 11,400 people will be involved in trainings to become more competitive on the labor market.

The number of persons enrolled in training will increase by 820 or by 7.7% compared to 2018. The financing of the activities will be within the approved funds from the state budget for active labor market policy - BGN 73 million .

According to the regional employment programs of the 28 regions, work is planned to start 2000 unemployed in 2019, and the project "Beautiful Bulgaria" will provide employment for 200 people. As a result of the implementation of the planned actions, programs, projects and measures in 2019, unemployment is expected to fall to 4.8%.