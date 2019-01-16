The Last Song of Linkin Park Vocalist Chester Bennington Comes Out

The vocals of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington appear on Lamb Of Godguitarist Mark Morton‘s new song “Cross Off.” It’s the second single from Morton’s upcoming solo album, Anesthetic, out March 1. Hear it below.

As it is known, Bennington committed suicide on July 20, 2017. It is now the first song to emerge with him after his death.

The single will be part of Mark Morton's self-directed album, which will be available in early March.

The news is commented by Linkin Park founder Mike Shinoda. "I remember when Chester released me some of the track records, we were in his car, and he said he was almost ready, he was very pleased," he wrote on Twitter.