Grigor Dimitrov Fights to Come Through in Four Sets Against Pablo Cuevas
Grigor Dimitrov, the 20th seed, needed four sets to come through against Argentina's Pablo Cuevas, winning 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-5, reported EU Sport.
The Bulgarian benefited from the strength of his serve, with a 74% percentage on his first serve, and winning 84% of those points.
He made an excellent start to the match, taking the first set 6-3 in under half an hour, but looked shaky after losing break points in the second set as Cuevas recovered himself with three aces in a row during the 11th game.
But Cuevas proved inconsistent in the third set, with double faults aiding Dimitrov in his effort to surge ahead.
He sets up a clash with Italian Thomas Fabbiano in the third round - his sixth successive appearance in that stage of the tournament.
