Grigor Dimitrov Fights to Come Through in Four Sets Against Pablo Cuevas

Grigor Dimitrov Fights to Come Through in Four Sets Against Pablo Cuevas

Grigor Dimitrov, the 20th seed, needed four sets to come through against Argentina's Pablo Cuevas, winning 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-5, reported EU Sport.

The Bulgarian benefited from the strength of his serve, with a 74% percentage on his first serve, and winning 84% of those points.

He made an excellent start to the match, taking the first set 6-3 in under half an hour, but looked shaky after losing break points in the second set as Cuevas recovered himself with three aces in a row during the 11th game.

But Cuevas proved inconsistent in the third set, with double faults aiding Dimitrov in his effort to surge ahead.

He sets up a clash with Italian Thomas Fabbiano in the third round - his sixth successive appearance in that stage of the tournament.

