Tomislav Donchev Opens a Bulgarian-Macedonian Business Forum in Skopje

There will be representatives of more than 50 Bulgarian companies, reported NOVA TV.



Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev and Macedonian counterpart Kocho Angjushev will open a Bulgarian-Macedonian business forum in Skopje on Thursday, the press center of the Council of Ministers said.

Representatives of more than 50 Bulgarian companies in the mining, construction, transport and logistics, agriculture and food, bio-food and tourism sectors will participate in the forum.

The aim of the initiative is to create favorable conditions for the development of bilateral trade and economic relations, as well as to establish direct contacts between the Bulgarian and Macedonian business circles.