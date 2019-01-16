Bulgaria's Jobless Numbers Hit All-Time Low in 2018
The number of registered jobless people in Bulgaria fell to a monthly average of 202,995 last year, which is 33,757 less than in 2017 and an all-time low, the Employment Agency said on Tuesday, quoted by See News.
The average unemployment rate in 2018 was 6.2%, down by 1 percentage point relative to 2017, the government agency said in a statement.
In December, the jobless people registered with the agency's labour offices numbered 201,466, translating into an unemployment rate of 6.1%, down by 1 percentage point year-on-year. In a month-on-month comparison, the number of jobless people increased by some 3,500 in December.
In December, 15,322 people found a job.
Job vacancies in December totalled 7,526, as 80.4% of them were in the private sector. The highest number of vacancies, 31%, are reported in the processing industry, followed by trade and automobile and motorcycle repairs (15%), and hotel and restaurant services (7.8%.)
