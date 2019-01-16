Flu And Cold Weather Shut Down 344 Schools and Kindergartens in Bulgaria

In 344 schools and kindergartens today, January 16, 2019, the school sessions were suspended, reported the Bulgarian National Television.



137 schools in the Burgas District, will be closed until January 18 due to the flu epidemic.

From January 16 to 18, on Regional Health Inspectorate prescription, 120 schools in Stara Zagora region, 65 schools in Shumen district and 16 schools in Silistra Municipality will not be working, as well as two schools in Plovdiv.

Bad weather conditions cause school closing in the Kyustendil region.

One school in the Kardzhali and another one in Vidin district are also closed.