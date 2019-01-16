Flu And Cold Weather Shut Down 344 Schools and Kindergartens in Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 16, 2019, Wednesday // 13:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Flu And Cold Weather Shut Down 344 Schools and Kindergartens in Bulgaria pixabay.com

In 344 schools and kindergartens today, January 16, 2019, the school sessions were suspended, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

137 schools in the Burgas District,  will be closed until January 18 due to the flu epidemic.

From January 16 to 18, on Regional Health Inspectorate prescription, 120 schools in Stara Zagora region, 65 schools in Shumen district and 16 schools in Silistra Municipality will not be working, as well as two schools in Plovdiv. 

Bad weather conditions cause school closing  in the Kyustendil region.

One school in the Kardzhali and another one in Vidin district are also closed.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: flu epidemic, cold weather, school, closed, not working
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria