The Romanian Ambassador in Bulgaria Presented the Priorities of the Romanian Euro-Presidency

The Romanian Ambassador presented the priorities of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council to colleagues from all EU Member States and Switzerland. The guest of the event was Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

Ambassador Ion Gâlea stressed that his country will build on the achievements of Bulgaria and Austria, especially towards the Euro-Balkan Euro-Perspective, migration, security and the new European financial framework.

He congratulated Bulgaria for the success of the first Bulgarian European Presidency. Unity and common values ​​within the EU - these are the key messages in Romania's program.

Priorities focus on social progress, connectivity and digitization, overcoming the migration crisis and turning Europe into a stronger global partner by supporting enlargement policy.

HE Mr. Ion Gâlea, Ambassador of Romania to Bulgaria: We must continue to pay special attention to the Western Balkans. Ensure the security, stability, and development of this region.

Expectations for the Romanian Presidency in a complicated European period of Brexit and new European elections will be enormous, the Bulgarian diplomat said. Minister Zaharieva stressed the importance of the initiatives to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership, the policy for the Western Balkans and the development of the Black Sea and Danube strategies.

Ekaterina Zaharieva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs: You know that Bulgaria has been chairing the Black Sea Economic Cooperation since the beginning of this year. Together with you, we are planning in the wider Black Sea region to increase the economic link between people.